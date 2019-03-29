Skip to Main Content
Jayne Peekhaus, 63, identified as victim in Englehart fire
Sudbury

Jayne Peekhaus, 63, identified as victim in Englehart fire

Ontario Provincial Police say a post-mortem has confirmed the identity of a person who died in a house fire near Englehart.

Fire happened last Thursday morning

CBC News ·
(CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say a post-mortem has confirmed the identity of a person who died in a house fire near Englehart.

The deceased has been identified as Jayne Peekhaus, 63.

On March 28 about 6:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the fire on Day Mar Road in Marter Township.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.