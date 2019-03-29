Jayne Peekhaus, 63, identified as victim in Englehart fire
Ontario Provincial Police say a post-mortem has confirmed the identity of a person who died in a house fire near Englehart.
Fire happened last Thursday morning
The deceased has been identified as Jayne Peekhaus, 63.
On March 28 about 6:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the fire on Day Mar Road in Marter Township.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.
