Ontario Provincial Police say two people from Greater Sudbury have been charged after more than a million dollars went missing from a business.

Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from Wahnapitae, have been charged through Ontario's Serious Fraud Office.

Police say an investigation revealed more than one million dollars was "siphoned" from a small engine manufacturing, exporting and service business. Officers say the company "discovered a series of financial irregularities over a number of years."

The woman has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a probation order and forgery.

The man has been charged with laundering proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

