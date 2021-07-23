Provincial police are investigating after a fatal fire near Powassan this week.

Fire crews from the Argyle Fire Department and the Restoule Fire Department were called to the residential fire on Highway 522, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

OPP say one person died, but police have not released the identity of the victim.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the OPP Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.

Increased police presence of OPP personnel and vehicles is expected in the Powassan area while the investigation continues.