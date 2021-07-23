One dead following residential fire south of Powassan
Provincial police are investigating after a fatal fire near Powassan from early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the residential fire on Highway 522, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Fire crews called to structure fire on Highway 522 early Thursday morning
Provincial police are investigating after a fatal fire near Powassan this week.
Fire crews from the Argyle Fire Department and the Restoule Fire Department were called to the residential fire on Highway 522, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.
OPP say one person died, but police have not released the identity of the victim.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the OPP Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.
Increased police presence of OPP personnel and vehicles is expected in the Powassan area while the investigation continues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?