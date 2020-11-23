OPP bringing slain OPP officer back to Manitoulin Island today

An escort home is currently underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The provincial police union says two OPP cruisers are accompanying the hearse carrying Constable Marc Hovingh.

The procession was to leave a Toronto funeral home at noon and drive more than five hours to Little Current on Ontario's Manitoulin Island.

Watch the procession being live streamed by OPP on Twitter

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Hovingh and Gary Brohman were both killed Thursday after exchanging gunfire.

Hovingh, 52, was one of the officers who responded to a call regarding an "unwanted man" on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.

Ontario's police watchdog says both Hovingh and Brohman died in hospital. Autopsies for both were done in Toronto.

Brohman, 60, was identified by Ontario's police watchdog, as a resident of Gore Bay.

