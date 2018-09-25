OPP officer recovering after run-in with moose near Temagami

Provincial police are reminding people to watch out for wildlife on the road, after an officer was involved in a collision with a moose near Temagami.

The officer was traveling southbound on Highway 11 around 11:30 p.m. Monday night when his cruiser struck the moose, according to detachment commander Inspector Scott Hlady.

The officer was taken to hospital to be checked out and is now at home resting.

Hlady said the incident is a reminder that wildlife is wandering onto roadways this time of year.

"The police are not immune, like anyone else who's driving the roads, so we just want to make sure the message is clear that we're at that time of year, in the fall, where animals are moving around," he said.

"Its important to ... just be extra cautious and make sure you're watching everything in front of you."

Hlady said the moose died as a result of the collision. He added that the damaged OPP police cruiser will most likely be replaced.