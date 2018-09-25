OPP officer recovering after run-in with moose near Temagami
More animals on the road this time of year, provincial police warn
Provincial police are reminding people to watch out for wildlife on the road, after an officer was involved in a collision with a moose near Temagami.
The officer was traveling southbound on Highway 11 around 11:30 p.m. Monday night when his cruiser struck the moose, according to detachment commander Inspector Scott Hlady.
The officer was taken to hospital to be checked out and is now at home resting.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TemiskamingOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TemiskamingOPP</a> officer had a close call last night when he hit a moose on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy11?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy11</a> north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Temagami?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Temagami</a>. Although a bit sore, he is OK. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reminder?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reminder</a> to everyone that the wildlife 🐴🐺🐿 are moving around in prep for winter. Please <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Drivesafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Drivesafe</a> and keep close watch 👀 at night. ^sh <a href="https://t.co/UZYliPx7Hb">pic.twitter.com/UZYliPx7Hb</a>—@OPP_NER
Hlady said the incident is a reminder that wildlife is wandering onto roadways this time of year.
"The police are not immune, like anyone else who's driving the roads, so we just want to make sure the message is clear that we're at that time of year, in the fall, where animals are moving around," he said.
"Its important to ... just be extra cautious and make sure you're watching everything in front of you."
Hlady said the moose died as a result of the collision. He added that the damaged OPP police cruiser will most likely be replaced.
With files from Angela Gemmill.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.