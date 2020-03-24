Ontario Provincial Police say its first uniform member has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Police say the employee serves the Nipissing West Detachment in northeastern Ontario. That detachment has offices in both North Bay and Warren. The employee is currently at home in self-isolation recovering.

"The member's name and specific work location is being withheld to respect their privacy," police said.

"The OPP was made aware of the diagnosis on March 21."

Across the province, OPP are taking steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting access to police facilities, including detachments.

"Given increased testing and interventions underway, additional presumptive positive diagnoses are expected across Ontario," OPP stated.

"The OPP remains committed to the health and safety of our members and will continue to make decisions that help us limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve."