Provincial Police say a nine-year veteran with the service has been charged after a collision in North Bay.

In a statement released from OPP Tuesday, police said officers investigated a collision between a police cruiser and a passenger vehicle.

The collision occurred on Highway 17 at Gormanville Road at approximately 4:20 p.m Monday.

No injuries were reported in the accident, police said.

The officer was charged with start from parked position, not in safety contrary to section 142(2) of the Highway Traffic Act.