OPP officer charged in Highway 17 collision
No injuries reported after Monday collision in North Bay
Provincial Police say a nine-year veteran with the service has been charged after a collision in North Bay.
In a statement released from OPP Tuesday, police said officers investigated a collision between a police cruiser and a passenger vehicle.
The collision occurred on Highway 17 at Gormanville Road at approximately 4:20 p.m Monday.
No injuries were reported in the accident, police said.
The officer was charged with start from parked position, not in safety contrary to section 142(2) of the Highway Traffic Act.