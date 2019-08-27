Skip to Main Content
Provincial Police say a nine-year veteran of the force has been charged after a collision in North Bay.

No injuries reported after Monday collision in North Bay

OPP in North Bay have charged a nine-year police veteran after a collision Monday afternoon. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Provincial Police say a nine-year veteran with the service has been charged after a collision in North Bay.

In a statement released from OPP Tuesday, police said officers investigated a collision between a police cruiser and a passenger vehicle.

The collision occurred on Highway 17 at Gormanville Road at approximately 4:20 p.m Monday. 

No injuries were reported in the accident, police said.

The officer was charged with start from parked position, not in safety contrary to section 142(2) of the Highway Traffic Act.

