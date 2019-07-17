The cost of getting a criminal record check has gone up.

Since July 1, the Ontario Provincial Police has been charging $41 for a criminal record check and checks for vulnerable sector employment.

Prices are also going up for getting fingerprints, with each request costing $65.

But OPP Constable Michelle Coulombe told CBC News that there is still no change for volunteers who request checks to work with organizations.

"If you volunteer [for] coaching and stuff like that, sometimes you'll require a criminal record check," Coulombe said. "If it's for volunteer purposes, it's no charge."

Coulombe said to get any of the checks, people need a letter from their employer or volunteer organization.

She added this only applies to record checks done by the OPP, anyone living within the City of Greater Sudbury must go to the Sudbury Police.