OPP stop to help broken down snowmobiler, find drunk driver
Early morning stop to help turns into an arrest for Engelhart man
Ontario Provincial Police say members of its Temiskaming detachment discovered a drunk driver when they stopped to lend a hand to a snowmobile operator.
Police said about 7:00 Saturday morning, officers noticed what they thought was a broken down snow machine on Highway 11 in Chamberlain Township, between Chamberlain Roads 2 and 3.
After stopping to help the driver, a 20-year-old man from Engelhart, they found that he had been consuming alcohol.
The man allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus. He also failed to supply officers with evidence of insurance, and was found to be driving while having a suspended license.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded. The accused is scheduled to appear in a Haileybury court in March.