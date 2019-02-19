Ontario Provincial Police say members of its Temiskaming detachment discovered a drunk driver when they stopped to lend a hand to a snowmobile operator.

Police said about 7:00 Saturday morning, officers noticed what they thought was a broken down snow machine on Highway 11 in Chamberlain Township, between Chamberlain Roads 2 and 3.

After stopping to help the driver, a 20-year-old man from Engelhart, they found that he had been consuming alcohol.

The man allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus. He also failed to supply officers with evidence of insurance, and was found to be driving while having a suspended license.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded. The accused is scheduled to appear in a Haileybury court in March.