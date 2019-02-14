Highway 144 closed due to clean-up after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 144 is closed as crews clean up after a crash involving a propane truck.
Propane truck involved in single vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 144 is closed as crews clean up after a crash, involving a propane truck.
The single vehicle collision happened Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. about 30 km south of Highway 101.
It involved a propane tanker which left the highway.
Police say there were no leaks from the vehicle, however in order to remove the truck safely the propane needs to be taken out of it first.
No one was injured in the crash.
Police expect the highway to reopen around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
OPP are reminding the public that driving on closed highway could result in a fine of $110 and three demerit points.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.