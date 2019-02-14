Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 144 is closed as crews clean up after a crash, involving a propane truck.

The single vehicle collision happened Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. about 30 km south of Highway 101.

It involved a propane tanker which left the highway.

Police say there were no leaks from the vehicle, however in order to remove the truck safely the propane needs to be taken out of it first.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police expect the highway to reopen around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

OPP are reminding the public that driving on closed highway could result in a fine of $110 and three demerit points.