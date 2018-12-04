The Algoma Public Health Unit has issued a public advisory for anyone who uses street drugs to take precautions.

In a news release, the health unit says a higher than usual number of people went to the emergency department for medical treatment for suspected opioid poisonings last week, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

During the same week, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says three more people died of what they believe to be opioid overdoses.

That's in addition to the four suspected overdose deaths that police reported at the beginning of November.

The Algoma Health Unit describes opioid poisoning as occurring when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances, than their body can handle.

The injection naloxone kit gives two doses in case the first dose is not enough. Algoma Public Health provides free naloxone kits similar to one shown here. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The health unit says anyone who consumes drugs should be aware that they can be mixed with dangerous substances like fentanyl, that can't be seen, smelled or tasted.

"Opioid poisoning does not discriminate," says Dr. Jennifer Loo, associate medical officer of health.

"Neither should we when it comes to getting people the health services and help they need."

Loo adds that anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone, and make sure they always have someone with them when they use.

"All of us can help by learning more about the issue and knowing how to connect someone to support services if a friend or loved one reaches out."