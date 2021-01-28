When Christine Madden thinks of her sister, she thinks of the bubbly, happy girl she knew growing up.

"[Shelley] was the most charismatic, bright, colourful person you'd ever met," Madden said. "Her personality was larger than life."

For 17 years, Madden has been grieving the loss of her beloved little sister. Shelley Madden died of an overdose on Feb. 21, 2004, at age 22.

She's one of more than 150 people being remembered by rows of white crosses in downtown Sudbury — all people who've died by overdose. The memorial is a growing symbol of the ongoing opioid crisis. Madden's death was the first among those names.

"It was so important for me to have Shelley's name included in that, because Shelley is part of an early statistic. And her death mattered. And it mattered back then, and it matters now. Because she died from this epidemic," Madden said.

'My baby sister'

Sept. 18, 1981 will always stand out in Madden's memory — the day Shelley was born, and 12-year-old Christine finally had a sibling.

"The day she was born was absolutely the most, the first most important day of my life. And when I found out it was a girl I was ecstatic. So happy to finally have my baby sister."

Madden said her sister had a happy childhood growing up in Timmins. Shelley had a good group of friends, and would spend time playing piano and guitar, and writing her own songs.

Christine Madden said she always wanted a sibling, and was 'ecstatic' when her sister Shelley was born. (Submitted by Christine Madden)

But things changed for Shelley in high school. Her family believes she was 16 when she started using cocaine, though they wouldn't learn about her drug use until three years later.

"We were completely caught off guard. We had no idea that she was living this secret life. We were shocked," Madden said.

Madden said Shelley came to her early one morning, and told her she had started injecting.

"She knew that she had crossed a line and felt at that point in her life that she needed help," Madden said.

I was never for one split second ashamed of my sister. — Christine Madden

Working in social services, Madden was able to get Shelley into a detox program quickly. But she said from the moment she learned of her sister's drug use, she worried about worst case scenarios.

"I knew there were resources, I knew that there were opportunities to help her, I knew that there were things that could save her. But at the end of the day, I also knew how strong addiction was, and how many lives it claims," Madden said.

Fighting to stay sober

In the following years, Shelley fought hard to stay sober, Madden said. She completed a residential treatment program, got a job, and then moved to Sudbury where she enrolled at Laurentian University, where Madden said Shelley had a promising first year.

"Things were fabulous, we thought we had you know gone around a corner and that she was doing well, and then she came home at Thanksgiving in her second year, and I knew things had changed."

Shelley Madden is remembered by her sister as being bubbly and 'larger than life.' (Submitted by Christine Madden)

Madden said her sister's appearance had changed, and she worried she might have started using again. She said by Christmas, Shelley "was a different person again."

Shelley died just two months later, of an OxyContin overdose.

'Never ashamed of how she died'

Madden said it's impossible to put into words the grief and sadness her family felt. But along with that grief, shock at learning what drug had killed her.

"My mother is a nurse, and when we found out that she had died of an Oxy overdose, my mother couldn't believe it, because in her world that was a drug that was given to palliative patients. So how her child could obtain this on the street was unbelievable to her from her medical perspective."

Shelley Madden grew up in Timmins, and died in 2004 in Sudbury, at age 22. (Submitted by Christine Madden)

Madden said she and her family members knew right away they wanted to speak openly and honestly about how Shelley had died — with the hope of raising awareness, and also combating stigma. That's what Madden has been doing for the last 17 years.

"I was never for one split second ashamed of my sister. I was very proud of my sister. Didn't agree with a lot of her choices, but who she was as a person made me proud, and I was never ashamed of how she died, because how she died did not define who she was as a human being."

Watching the death toll rise

Madden now lives in Barrie, and when she heard of the crosses going up in Sudbury, she knew she wanted to have Shelley's name included. A reminder that, while opioid-related deaths have "skyrocketed" in recent years, "this epidemic did not just start in 2014."

She said she's glad people are now speaking more openly about the opioid crisis, but she often wonders why people in positions of authority weren't taking it more seriously in the early 2000s. It's been hard to watch the death toll rise as the days and years go by.

"Every single time you hear of another loss you relive yours. Shelley continues to die every day," Madden said.

A cross with Shelley Madden's name stands alongside more than 150 others in downtown Sudbury. Madden's was the earliest death among those remembered by the memorial. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

While she relives her loss, there's something else she often replays in her mind as well — a final conversation. The last time she saw her sister was saying goodbye after Shelley had visited Timmins during reading week.

"The last words I said to her was 'I love you.' And she said 'I love you too, Chris,'" Madden recalls.

"When I close my eyes at night, I am so grateful that the last thing I got to say to her was that I loved her."