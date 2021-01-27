Remembering Michael Ovis: someone who made life 'a huge adventure'

Cassandra Ingham will always remember Michael Ovis as someone who made life an adventure, and always supported her.

The couple was together for ten years before Ovis died of an overdose in August 2020, at age 32.

He died 15 years after he first used opiates, Ingham said, but she said her boyfriend's struggles with substance use and sobriety were just one small part of the person he was.

"He was someone that had my back 110 per cent. No matter what obstacles we faced, we always, always did it together."

Ovis is one of more than 150 people being remembered by rows of white crosses in downtown Sudbury — all victims of the ongoing opioid crisis.

'No halfway with anything'

Ovis and Ingham first met in high school, when they ran in the same circle of friends in Sudbury, Ingham said. They reconnected in their early 20s, and started dating when Ovis moved back to Ontario after living in Alberta.

Ingham said she was drawn to Ovis in part because of their many shared interests.

"I loved history, I loved astronomy, I loved watching documentaries, I loved nature, I loved conservation, wildlife. And Michael was interested in all of those things too," Ingham said.

"He just really really inspired me to really be who I was and he just automatically felt like home to me. And you know no matter what weird quirks I had, he had them too."

Michael Ovis and Cassandra Ingham enjoyed going on adventures together with their Doberman dogs. (Submitted by Cassandra Ingham)

Ingham said the pair dove headfirst into interests together.

They didn't just watch Game of Thrones — they bought a Game of Thrones cookbook and memorabilia, and cooked themed dinners. One Doberman puppy led to three. And their interest in astronomy soon had them attending astronomy club meetings together.

"When he loved something he really really loved it and there was no halfway with anything," Ingham said.

Efforts to 'break free' of substance use

From the time they started dating, Ingham knew of Ovis' struggles with substance use. She said he first used opioids when he was 17, but was clean for many years — including throughout most of their relationship.

"It was always something that he wanted to break free of," Ingham said.

They don't deserve to be the black sheep even in their deaths. — Cassandra Ingham

But in the year before he died, Ingham said her boyfriend was struggling. The couple was living in Ottawa at the time, and Ingham said she found it difficult to help Michael navigate the healthcare system and access treatment.

In part it was because he had recently moved back to Ontario after spending time in Alberta — and had an out of province health card.

"We just need better access to treatment centres, and we need to make it realistic, when someone is in the midst of addiction, where they don't need to jump through hoops to get the help that they need," Ingham said.

Michael Ovis died on Aug. 15, 2020, at age 32. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Ovis did get help, and was on a suboxone program, Ingham said. She said they were both feeling hopeful for the future. They had bought a new car, and were talking about buying a house together.

"Everything was just coming together and I felt like we were really really moving forward and just really taking that next step and that next chapter in our lives."

She said when he died he had just relapsed that week.

Speaking out

After Ovis died, Ingham knew she wanted to speak publicly about what had happened. She helped start a Sudbury Facebook group that has since grown to more than 7,000 members, where people are sharing their own stories of drug use and addictions, and their own stories of loss — and offering support.

"Our partners, our boyfriends, our girlfriends, our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, anybody that's struggling, they don't deserve to be the black sheep even in their deaths. It's so not fair and I don't like that society puts that stigma around substance use," Ingham said.

A cross in memory of Michael Ovis stands alongside more than 150 others in downtown Sudbury. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Ingham hopes sharing personal stories will bring attention to gaps in supports, and prompt all levels of government to do more to address the opioid crisis.

But she also hopes the growing, and more public conversations will shift attitudes, and help people to remember those like Ovis for the people they were, beyond how their lives ended.

"When I think about him I always think of him smiling and just being excited at just the smallest things, just really making life such a huge adventure all of the time."