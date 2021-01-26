"When I think of my mom I think of a beautiful person that was taken too soon."

Whenever Kayla Burch is out in the bush, she thinks of her mother, and the happy memories they shared. The two would often go on nature walks together, and also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen.

"She was a really caring person. The whole time I knew her she never got mad at anybody. She liked plants and animals. She had a bunch of animals out at her house. She loved her family," Burch said.

Her mother, Melissa Eden, died of a fentanyl overdose in November. She's one of more than 150 people being remembered by rows of white crosses in downtown Sudbury — representing lives lost to the opioid crisis.

Burch said her grief is even harder to bear, given the circumstances leading up to her mother's death, but she hopes people can remember positive stories about her mother, just like she does.

'More than a headline'

At the time that Eden died, she was facing charges of second degree murder. Her partner died after an altercation in Massey, Ont., southwest of Sudbury. She was out on bail when she overdosed.

Burch said her mother had been in an abusive relationship, and this time she fought back. She died before her case went to trial, and nothing was ever proven in court.

Melissa Eden died in November from a fentanyl overdose. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"I just want people to know not to believe all the headlines they see, because people are more than a headline," Burch said.

While the exact details of what happened may never be confirmed, Burch is committed to honouring the memory of the mother she knew, and loved.

Mother and best friend

Burch didn't live with her mother growing up, but she says she always felt close to her.

"When I was a kid, me and my little sister, even though she wasn't there, she gave us this big teddy bear and we called it 'mom bear,' and we'd talk to it like it was her."

Melissa Eden's cross is one of more than 150 in downtown Sudbury. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Burch moved to Sudbury when she was 16 to be with her mother, and she says they were inseparable ever since. She says her mother was her best friend, and she talked to her every day.

"When I think of my mom I think of a beautiful person that was taken too soon."

'Everyone's just passing away'

Burch said she never imagined she would lose her mother to an overdose. But even before this loss, the effects of the opioid crisis were something she was all too familiar with.

Her aunt died from fentanyl two years ago, and she said her ex-partner died from withdrawal last year.

I feel like everyone's just passing away and no one's stopping it. — Kayla Burch

"I think that people just have nowhere to turn to so they turn to drugs," Burch said.

She herself used drugs for several years, starting when she was 16. She said her own addiction started when she was prescribed hydromorphone.

Kayla Burch visits her mother's cross often, and she also recognizes many other names. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

But she's completed a methadone program, and she's now been drug free for about two years, she said.

Many others haven't been as lucky. When she visit's her mother's cross, she recognizes many other names, as well.

"It makes me feel very sad because it seems like nothing's being done to help these people. And I feel like everyone's just passing away and no one's stopping it."