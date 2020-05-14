Ontario Provincial Police will be keeping a close eye on large commercial vehicles on highways this week.

From July 12-18, Operation Safe Drivers is taking place across North America. OPP say it's led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and aims to educate and enforce.

Constable Phil Young says last year, there were more than 700 collisions involving these vehicles on highways in northeastern Ontario. He says six people were killed and 75 injured.

"In a perfect world, we'd like to see zero across the board for these categories," he said. "We're doing what we can to keep our roads safe, but we need the cooperation of the drivers as well."

Young says speeding is a frequent problem.

"These vehicles take a longer time to stop because they are heavier so they carry a lot more momentum when they're travelling," he said.

"So the higher their speed, the less reaction time will be for the driver. So basically the faster you go or these drivers are going the less, the longer it's going to take for them to stop or react to whatever comes across their path."

Young adds distracted driving will also be focused on.

"Cell phone use is always a distraction and just inattentiveness altogether to the driver," he said.

"Whether … the driver is eating, whether they are self-grooming in the mirror, just all we ask is that please focus on the task at hand."

Young says the northeast is doing a little better than the province as a whole where there was a 20 year record high number of fatalities and injuries last year.