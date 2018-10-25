Law enforcement across northeastern Ontario participated in a national initiative to end human trafficking last week.

Police in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins were among 45 Ontario police services involved in Operation Northern Spotlight, an ongoing initiative to help potential victims of sexual exploitation.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says its officers took an "offender-focused approach", by surveilling individuals who have been previously charged with human trafficking-related offences.

Three people were charged with multiple offences as a result of the operation.

A 34-year old man from Stoney Creek and a 39-year old woman from Niagara were both charged with failing to comply with a recognizance.

A 42-year-old man from Greater Sudbury was charged with failing to comply with a recognizance, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to report contrary to Christopher's Law.

The same man also charged by North Bay Police. Those offences include obstructing police, identity fraud and breach of recognizance.

Their names will not be released to protect the identity of any victims or witnesses involved.

GSPS also worked in partnership with the Sudbury and Area Victim Services, which reached out to potential victims of sexual exploitation and provided resources on accessible support service.

A total of 45 charges were laid against 15 people in Ontario as part of Operation Northern Spotlight, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP say police in Peel, Waterloo, Ottawa and Niagara were also able to ensure the safety of seven victims of exploitation.