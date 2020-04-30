Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services say they have laid 21 charges against residents who continue to have open-air fires in the community.

The Sault's open-air burn ban was put in place on March 23, while the province implemented open-air burning restrictions at the beginning of April.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services public education officer, Aaron Gravelle, says the ban will continue for the foreseeable future.

"At this point, the weather will not change the ban being lifted," Gravelle said in a release.

"This is not about if it is too dry or if we have had heavy amounts of rain. This is about not tying-up our resources [during the pandemic] with non-emergency calls."

Fire Chief Peter Johnson said they continue to pursue prosecutions regarding anyone caught burning under the ban.

"[The fire service] can ill afford to have our crews responding to these types of non-emergency complaints," he said, noting that fines for breaching the Ontario Fire Code can be up to $50,000 and/or imprisonment.

Once a Restricted Fire Zone is declared, it is illegal to set a fire for any purpose within the affected area.