Kids are out of school, teachers are on the picket lines, and parents are caught in the middle of the ongoing labour dispute between teachers and the provincial government.

John Riccio took the day off work Tuesday to look after his kids because the English Catholic school they attend was closed for the day. So, they spent some time at Delki Dozzi playground in Sudbury's west end.

Riccio says he feels for the teachers. "It's good what they're fighting for. I believe in them," he said.

I think they're underpaid to watch most of the kids they have. - John Riccio, parent.

"I feel a teacher's job is very tough and unfortunately, I think they're underpaid to watch most of the kids they have," said Riccio. "I'm for whatever they're fighting for."

Riccio says he can't afford to take a lot of days off if his kids' teachers walk out again, but if that's what he has to do, he'll make it work.

Scott Baker's 10-year-old son will be going to daycare Friday in Timmins. English public elementary schools in that city, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and surrounding areas will be closed for another one-day withdrawal of services.

Baker says he won't be applying for the child care refund the government is offering during the strikes.

"I don't need the government to bribe me to have a point of view," said Baker."I think that's the tactic the government is using to get parents to kind of switch to their side and make teachers look to be like the enemy," he added.

The union had its time and place. Now, I think the union is just a big money grab. - Scott Baker, parent.

Baker says he has nothing against teachers but he's not very pro-union. "The union had its time and place . . . when workers were being worked to death, and the union came in and did a lot of great things, "said Baker. "Now, I think the union is just a big money grab. They don't really do anything," he added.

He went on to list a number of things such as labour laws, employment insurance and workers' compensation that, as Baker put it, "actually do something for workers."

"I just don't think the union does very much," he said.

Vanessa McAfee has been teaching for 21 years but it's her first time on a picket line. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Vanessa McAfee teaches Grades 5 and 6 at Walden Public School in Greater Sudbury. She says that in her 21 years of teaching, Wednesday was her first time on the picket line.

As she spoke over the sound of honking car horns, she said the support she and her fellow teachers were getting was phenomenal.

"I have butterflies in my stomach, but I strongly believe in this," said McAfee. "We have to do this because we're doing this for our students who do not have the supports in place with regards to mental health needs, especially with regards to special education needs, we need the funding, and we need the support systems for them."

McAfee said she's also worried about losing full-day Kindergarten and Designated Early Childhood Educators. As for getting a raise, she doesn't think that keeping up with the cost of living is a huge demand.

McAfee says she's standing strong with her colleagues and her union, and that she's never been more proud to be a teacher.

