Sudbury, Ont., artist gets recognition from her peers for painting inspired by the north

A Sudbury, Ont., artist received the Ontario Society of Artists' Juror's Award of Excellence for her painting: Northern Tale.

The painting shows a row of birch trees in the winter with streaks of colour from the sun.

Neli Nenkova said her walks in Sudbury's Laurentian Conservation Area inspired her to represent the region she has called home for 10 years.

"I was totally, totally inspired by the north, by the nature here because going three hours south, the nature is different," she said.

She said it's easy for locals to take northern Ontario's natural beauty for granted, but people from abroad often notice those differences with other parts of the province.

Nenkova's walks in Sudbury's Laurentian Conservation Area inspired her prize-winning painting of birch trees in the winter. (Submitted by Neli Nenkova)

"The use of linear repetition and the creation of atmosphere with colour and light give an impression or feeling beyond that of the subject itself," said exhibition jurors in a press release about the award.

"When viewing this work, one can get lost in the moment of contemplation and lured into the beauty and quiet of the woods."

Beginnings in Europe

Nenkova grew up in Bulgaria and said from a young age her teachers recognized she had an aptitude for the arts.

"I grew up during the communist time, and so the education system was a little bit different than here," she said.

"From a very early age they kind of navigate the kids based on their strengths on what kind of profession to pursue."

When she moved to Canada — first to Montreal and then to Sudbury — Nenkova noticed artists didn't have the same status here as they did in Europe.

"In Europe you can't say that you're an artist if you're not educated in art," she said.

When she told people in Montreal she was an artist, they would often ask what she did for a living.

"In the beginning I said, 'I don't have a second job like that. That's my job.'"

After moving to Sudbury in 2013 Nenkova discovered graphic design as another creative avenue to express herself in a different way.

"Graphic design gave me more opportunity to express myself," she said. "It's amazing to have an opportunity to use different media."

She continues to divide her time between painting and graphic design. In May, Nenkova plans to open her own studio in Sudbury.

As for recognition from her peers, she said it's a great opportunity to bring more attention to her art.

"And if you have this three minutes, of fame to say a message, for me that's the reason in which I've participated in these competitions," Nenkova said.

"They kind of bring attention to the public."