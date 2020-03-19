The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says all trails are being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will take effect midnight, Saturday, March 21. The federation says anyone on the trails after then will be trespassing. It adds it's giving riders notice so they have time to get home.

"These are unprecedented times and like many other responsible businesses, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of you, your families, our communities and businesses across the province," the federation stated on its website.

"We want to stress that this decision is not based on an economic basis. Although grooming operations are reduced at this time of the season, we still spend substantial monies on our open trails."

The federation says any savings from money not spent this season will be invested in the future.

According to the federation's website, the majority of trails in southern Ontario are currently closed due to conditions. It states most trails in northern Ontario are still open until the closure goes into place.