Most schools in northeastern Ontario will close if the hundreds of teachers and support staff represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation walk off the job Wednesday.

The Algoma District School Board, Near North District School Board and District School Board Ontario North East say all secondary and elementary schools would close for the one-day strike.

That's because the OSSTF also represents hundreds of elementary support staff, such as early childhood educators.

Some of those support staff work in the French school system as well.

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-Ontario, Conseil Scolaire Public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario and Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grandes-Rivières say both elementary and high schools will also close if OSSTF members head to the picketlines Wednesday.

For the Rainbow District School Board, where the OSSTF represents 600 employees including 150 support staff, elementary schools will remain open, while classes for students from Grade 9 to 12 would be cancelled.

Extra-curricular activities, field trips, school events and Co-operative Education placements for secondary students will also be cancelled for Rainbow students.

Negotiations continue between the province and the union, which says the one-day strike will be called off if a tentative agreement is reached before then.