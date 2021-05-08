OPP urges M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to armed man

Ontario Provincial Province are urging everyone who lives in the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place as they search for a man they allege is armed and dangerous.

The OPP is asking people also to stay away from Highway 551 leading into the community.

Police said if people are already in the area, they should shelter in place and await further updates.

Sgt. Carlo Berardi, spokesperson for OPP's northeast region headquarters in North Bay, said police are looking for Victor Branco, 32, after an alleged incident earlier in the day.

Berardi says the incident developed in the morning and police are still looking for the suspect, though he did not share further details about what happened.

People are being asked not to approach the suspect and to contact law enforcement with information about his whereabouts.

People are urged to monitor local media for updates.