As Premier Doug Ford stopped in Sudbury on Wednesday, he was greeted with questions about everything from autism funding to delays of the Kingsway Entertainment District project.

Ford visited Lopes Ltd. in Coniston to hold a "media availability" session, according to his office. His office also stated the premier was not going to make any big announcements.

Ford did announce $1 million in provincial funding for expansion at Lopes Ltd., a fabrication business in Coniston.

However, it's money that was set aside by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation in May 2018, before Ford was elected.

Sudbury city councillor Bill Leduc approached the Premier with his concerns about delays to the Kingsway Entertainment District.

The project is mired down in appeals to the province's Local Planning Appeals Tribunal.

Leduc and several other councillors have been vocal about their concerns.

Protesters with CUPE and OPSEU greeted the premier with signs and flags. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Local reporters also peppered the Premier with questions about the expansion of Highway 69.

"We're just trying to negotiate with First Nations to buy up the property, and that's taking a little longer than expected, but we're committed that were going to expand the highway, make it four lanes, make it safer for people," said Ford.

Representatives from CUPE and OPSEU were on hand with placards.

Ford then departed for a meet and greet with local party organizers.