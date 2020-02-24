Families in Sudbury and across the province who have complaints about long-term care homes are being asked to contact the Ontario Patient Ombudsman.

The government agency has issued a province-wide call to whistleblowers and the families of those in care. It says calls have tripled since the beginning of March and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas and NDP health critic says the ombudsman has decided he can't address the issues one case at a time anymore.

"He is making it clear that he is looking at systemic issues that go across our long term care system for all 78,000 residents of long term care. This is unprecedented where he actually goes out and seek comment and specific to the treatment of loved ones in long-term care."

<a href="https://twitter.com/patientombuds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patientombuds</a> is making a public appeal for COVID-19 related complaints in long-term care. Our goal is to help with future pandemic planning and amplify the voices of residents and families. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Theirexperiencematters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Theirexperiencematters</a><a href="https://t.co/XOn3ap79lI">https://t.co/XOn3ap79lI</a> —@patientombuds

Gelinas says the pandemic has put more pressure on an already taxed system. And families are forced to keep their distance, but are worried about the care their loved ones are receiving.

She says she hopes the results of the investigation end up before the human rights tribunal.

According to the Patient Ombudsman website, some of the issues already raised include:

Severe staffing shortages

Inadequate infection control and prevention measures

Inability to meet the basic care needs for some residents

Poor or no communication

"This is a frightening time for many patients, residents, families and caregivers," said Craig Thompson, Patient Ombudsman executive director.

"Our goal is to learn as much as we can about how COVID-19 is affecting residents and staff in long-term care homes. Our hope is to help long-term care homes with future pandemic planning – including additional and potential new waves of COVID-19."

The Patient Ombudsman office can be reached at 1-888-321-0339, or a complaint can be filled out online.

