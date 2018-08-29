If you're looking to go to a provincial park this weekend, not all of them are opening as scheduled.

Some parks in northern Ontario are still dealing with melting snow and ice.

In the northeast three parks are affected, including:

Esker Lakes Park near Kirkland Lake,

Kettle Lakes near Timmins and

part of Missinabi Park near Chapleau.

Dave Sproule, an Ontario Parks spokesperson, said he expects most of those parks will be opening soon..

"We've got some very snowy roads and in one or two cases we've got some washouts on some bush roads that provide access to some of our back country parks," Sproule said.

As for other parks, Sproule said if you do plan to go camping this weekend, it's best to reserve a spot ahead of time.

"On the May long weekend of course everybody wants to get out and forget about winter," he said. "So that will be our biggest weekend for the May and June period."