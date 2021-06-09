Sudbury libraries now offering free Ontario Parks passes
Each library location will have 3 passes to loan out to members in good standing
Sudbury library card holders may get a chance to enjoy Ontario's great outdoors.
The city said that members in good standing are now eligible to borrow one Ontario Parks pass for up to seven days. The pass provides free entry to the park for one vehicle and its passengers, and covers any provincial park for the day, including long weekends.
"We anticipate high demand for Ontario Parks Passes this summer," Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a statement.
"Fresh air and exercise are key ingredients to health. We urge residents to enjoy all that our nearby provincial parks have to offer, while respecting the need to avoid travel outside our region, to maintain physical distancing and other COVID protocols to keep everyone safe."
Sudbury's 13 library locations each have three passes that members can borrow first come, first served.
Residents must contact their nearest library location to request a pass and arrange for pickup.
