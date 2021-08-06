The hand sanitizer dispensers in Tokyo have been refilled as the city receives another crowd of athletes from all over the world.

The Paralympic games will be played in the coming weeks on the same tracks, pools and fields as the Olympics earlier this month.

Meghan Mahon, who grew up in Timmins, Ont., is already there.

Mahon was born with 10 per cent vision, but now plays centre for Canada's national goalball team.

She was also present at the games in Rio, which had a much different atmosphere.

"It's definitely been different being in a pandemic and we're noticing those differences," Mahon said. "But each Games is special and different in its own way. So we're just really excited to see what Tokyo brings."

And even with concerns around COVID-19 and the pandemic, Mahon said she didn't consider skipping the games.

"It's one of those things that you work extremely hard for," she said. "And if the organising committee is committed to running a Games...they're committed to running these games as safely as possible now with even more of a magnifying glass held over top of them."

Goalball is played on a surface the size of a volleyball court, with soccer-style nets at either end that span the width of the court. Teams score by hurling a ball into the net with a bowling motion, and defend by blocking opponents' shots with their bodies. (Getty Images)

"So I trust in their organization and what the Canadian Paralympic Committee is doing to keep us safe," she said.

As for her chances in the competition, Mahon said an extra year off due to the pandemic may have helped, providing some extra time for training and conditioning.

"Even just wearing the maple leaf on your shoulder and Canada across your back is something that I never take for granted," she said. "Atop the podium with this family that we've created and some players that you never know if it's going to be their last games...and your last chance together."

"It's a moment that I've tried to picture in my head, not trying to think too far forward, but just trying to picture in my head," she said. "And I don't think it can feel real until that moment comes."

Jessica Tuomela, left, set five Canadian swim records. (Submitted by Triathlon Canada)

Jessica Tuomela of Sault Ste. Marie was only 3 when she was blinded by cancer.

When she was 12, she learned how to swim. By 17 Tuomela won a silver medal at the 2000 paralympics in Sydney.

After swimming in two more paralympics, Tuomela retired in frustration – several coaching changes and the sport's internal politics forced her away.

But now, at 38, she is returning as a competitor in triathalon.

"It's challenging and it's different," she said. "And I didn't want to do a sport where I was doing the same thing over and over again. Swimming is very repetitive."

"And I knew I could manage the swimming part in triathalon. So I'm like, OK, let's figure this out."

Waves, temperature changes, seaweed and jellyfish

She said open water swimming also posed a challenge for her.

"When I first started open water swimming, it was terrifying," she said. "There were waves, there was the temperature changes. There were funny smells, things tasted funny. Seaweed wraps itself around you in Yokohama. A couple of years ago, I was scooping jellyfish out of the water."

"So it's just being able to let that all that extra noise go, and be able to just swim," she said. "And it's been a huge learning curve."

The pressure is also different this time around, she said.

"In 2008, I felt like I had so much to prove and in these games, there's been a lot of weirdness thrown at everybody throughout the whole entire world."

To get through the competition, and to ease some of the pressure, Tuomela said she is heeding the words of her 91-year-old grandmother.

"A lot of other people will say 'bring home the gold,' or 'go get some bling,' but for me that's not really motivating."

"But my grandma said to me – 'be safe, be strong.'"

"And I'm like, I can do that. And so I'm just listening to grandma at this point."