The MPP for Muskegowuk-James Bay says recent changes to Ontario Northland's bus schedule are causing his constituents to wait long periods of time while travelling.

Recently, Ontario Northland expanded service from Kapuskasing and Hearst to Timmins for daily round trips.

But New Democrat Guy Bourgouin says since then, one of his constituents complained it now takes 26 hours to get from Barrie to Kapuskasing, a trip that's about 750 kilometres.

He says the passenger had to wait 10 hours in one connection.

Bourgouin adds that getting from Kapuskasing to Sudbury is also a problem because you have to stay overnight in Timmins for the connection.

"It's a six hour drive from Kapuskasing, seven from Hearst and you end up with maybe a two day bus trip to go to Sudbury," he said.

Bring back the train

Last week, Bourgouin raised the issue in Queen's Park and is suggesting the PC government make good on its promise to bring back the Northlander train to help people get around.

"Whether it's due to poorly maintained roads or limited or no access to public transportation, communities across the north are struggling," he said.

NDP Guy Bourgouin (centre), is calling on the PCs to reinstate passenger rail service in northeastern Ontario. (Francis Bouchard/ Radio-Canada)

Transportation Minister John Yakabuski responded by saying access to public transportation in rural areas is a challenge.

"When we see situations where people are not getting to the destinations we require, it's of a great concern to us," he said.

"We are committed to better transportation throughout this province."

Yakabuski did not specifically say his government would bring back the Northlander Train.

Feedback welcome

Ontario Northland spokesperson Rebecca McGlynn says those travelling on long haul trips do face long wait times.

But she says the demand is high for short haul trips, which is why the company introduced new daily round trips between Kapuskasing and Timmins.

"Our current schedule really is reflective of the communities' request for daily round-trips," she said.

"Those long haul customers are really the minority and the majority of customers are travelling for hospital appointments, shopping, and much more."

She says public feedback is welcome and will be taken into account during the next review of schedules in the fall.