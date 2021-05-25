The plan is to have passenger rail service operational again in northeastern Ontario around 2025, government and industry officials reported today.

In a virtual announcement led by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, she said the province, Ontario Northland and Metrolinx are moving forward with further planning for a 13-stop route that would provide service from Toronto to Timmins or Cochrane. They made the initial business case public today.

Service would be offered based on seasonal travel demands and would range from four to seven days a week. The service would allow passengers coming from the northeast to travel overnight to maximize their day in the Toronto area and reduce the need for overnight accommodations in Toronto, if preferred.

They say the target completion date for the next stage of planning and design work is 2022 which could allow for a potential in-service date in the mid-2020s.

Ontario Northland's Northlander passenger train stopped service in 2012. Ontario Northland currently operates four buses daily between Toronto and North Bay, and one or two buses daily from North Bay to Timmins and Cochrane.

Back in March, Ontario Northland ran a test train between North Bay and Cochrane — an initial track audit — to see what safety and infrastructure improvements are needed.

The province has already committed $5 million to support the planning and design work, as part of its latest budget.

"The planning we're doing today will help to determine the details, and we are confident that the proposed service route would provide the best value and options to support economic opportunities, the tourism industry and access to healthcare, education and other critical services," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing.

Corina Moore is the CEO of Ontario Northland. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Ontario Northland president and CEO Corina Moore said the business case is "a very important milestone in our plan to reinstate passenger rail. An enhanced transportation network that integrates rail and bus services provides an exciting opportunity for the region to grow and improve."

More feedback is being gathered in the years to come, Mulroney said during the news conference. She pointed out that, from October 23 to November 20 in 2020, more than 7,200 people, including roughly 8 per cent that self-identified as Indigenous, shared their feedback about transportation opportunities along the rail corridor between Toronto, North Bay, Timmins.

Moore said they will be looking at the station locations and shelters and talking to communities "to make sure we hear their input on what is required and how we can meet their transportation needs and how we will integrate our bus services with the rail service so there's a seamless integration to all of the post-secondary institutions and hospitals in the north."