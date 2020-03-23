Ontario Northland says it's making changes to its rail and motor coach service due to COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, the company says it will temporarily reduce the number of buses on routes that are serviced more than once daily.

"We understand that the communities we serve depend on us to travel and ship parcels," the company stated.

"Our team is committed to providing a reliable and sustainable level of service and we will continue to monitor ridership levels to ensure the safety of our passengers."

Meanwhile, the company is also reducing its passenger rail service between Cochrane and Moosonee.

The train will now operate two days per week on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice. The company said there will be no changes to departure and arrival times.

Ontario Northland said freight service between Cochrane and Moosonee will continue as scheduled "ensuring the transportation of essential supplies including food, medical supplies, building materials, fuel and equipment."

"Ontario Northland made the decision in collaboration with the Mushkegowuk Council, Moose Cree First Nation and the Town of Moosonee as a preventative measure in response to COVID-19," the company said.

"All parties have a heightened concern as remote communities are especially vulnerable to the threat of this virus."

The dining car on the Polar Bear Express passenger train is no longer open. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks on board.

Passengers who want to change their travel plans can cancel or change their reservation online.