Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced critic roles today with many going to MPP's in Northeastern Ontario.

The MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane. John Vanthof, is the deputy leader.

"Having a northern deputy leader like John Vanthof who is an experienced MPP will ensure that New Democrats will connect with more people in northern and rural communities," says Horwath.

The following is a list of the roles for MPPs in the northeast.