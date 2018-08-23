Ontario NDP leader names northeastern Ontario MPP's to key critic roles
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced critic roles today with many going to MPP's in Northeastern Ontario.
NPD MPP for Timskaming-Cochrane named Deputy Leader to offical opposition today
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced critic roles today with many going to MPP's in Northeastern Ontario.
The MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane. John Vanthof, is the deputy leader.
"Having a northern deputy leader like John Vanthof who is an experienced MPP will ensure that New Democrats will connect with more people in northern and rural communities," says Horwath.
The following is a list of the roles for MPPs in the northeast.
- Jamie West (Sudbury) - Labour
- Gilles Bisson (Timmins) – House Leader
- Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay) - Francophone Affairs / Training, Trades and Apprenticeships
- France Gélinas (Nickel Belt) - Health Care/ Chief Whip
- Michael Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin) - Northern Development and Mines
- John Vanthof (Timiskaming-Cochrane) - Deputy Leader / Agriculture and Food, Rural Development