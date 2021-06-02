The provincial government announced this week that all long term care homes in Ontario must have COVID-19 immunization policies in place for their staff.

Under the policy, staff members must provide proof of vaccination or medical documentation for not getting vaccinated. Failing that, they must participate in an education program about the benefits of vaccination and the risks of not getting immunized.

An administrator at the Finlandia nursing home in Sudbury says they already have an immunization policy in place. But Angela Patrick says the province's policy will help ensure their staff, volunteers and residents are educated about their decisions.

"We're really pleased with staff vaccination rates so far, so our campaign efforts are working. But this just might give us a little bit more of a push for more staff to be vaccinated and getting the education that they need to make that decision," she said.

Patrick says about 73 per cent of their nursing staff have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She adds they're not surprised to see the provincial directive come through.

"We're happy we do have time to implement it, but we were already developing our village immunization policy program prior to the directive being announced so we're already on our way to completing that policy."

Homes will be required to track and report on the implementation of their policies, including overall staff immunization rates. The immunization status of individual staff members will not be shared with the province.

Long term care homes are required to have their immunization policies fully implemented by July 1.

In a news release on Monday, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, long-term care minister, said Ontario is the first province in Canada to make it mandatory for homes to have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff and to set out the minimum requirements that need to be included in the policies.