Walking into Jackson's Auto Repair in Lively in Greater Sudbury, Ont., is a blast from the past.

Beyond the usual tools, the walls are covered with licence plates. In fact, the owner, Jackson Peters owns every version of Ontario passenger vehicle plates printed since 1911.

He says he collected most of the plates at a nearby mine while growing up.

"I used to go up to the dumps and I used to go visit garage doors because every year you had to change your plate," he said.

"They would take the old plate and nail it to the garage door and I'd go and ask and see if that was possible if I could have the license plate."

Once he started collecting, he says he couldn't stop until he had them all.

It was in 1973 when the slogan 'Keep it Beautiful' started appearing on Ontario plates. In 1988, it was changed to 'Yours to Discover.'

Now, premier Doug Ford has announced the Progressive Conservatives are considering changing that slogan on commercial vehicles to 'Open for Business.'

"I'm not sure about that," he said. "But you never know. It might work."