Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says his party will create an immigration plan to help address the skilled labour shortage in northern Ontario.

It's one of the details outlined in the party's platform for northern Ontario. Del Duca released details of the plan in North Bay on Tuesday, ahead of the Northern Ontario Leaders Debate.

"We need real equity between the north and the south as we build this province and we move it forward," he said.

Del Duca said he's been hearing from northern municipal leaders about the skilled labour shortage in northern Ontario.

"We see this in health care. We see this in education. We see this in the private sector," he said.

"When you think about, for example, the potential of unlocking the incredible potential with the Ring of Fire, we know that we have a skilled worker shortage across the north and frankly, across the province of Ontario."

To address that, Del Duca said his party would implement a similar model to one in place in Quebec, which he said has more control over immigration than Ontario. He said his party would also appoint a northern Ontario Immigration Advisory Panel.

He added the Liberals would also put in a program to offer free education to those training in medical fields who want to work in northern Ontario. He said that will lead to the creation of more health care centres.

"We're going to build up more nurse practitioner-led clinics here in the north and beyond," he said.

"We will deliver access for every single northern Ontario resident to a doctor or a nurse practitioner within 24 hours."

Other health care promises by the Liberals include giving 400,000 more seniors access to home care over the next four years, ending for-profit long-term care and cutting transit fares to $1 a ride across the province.

Del Duca also said his party would have high-speed internet access available across the region by 2025, something the NDP also promised in its northern platform.

The Liberals also promise to improve winter highway maintenance on Highways 11 and 17, as well as ensuring Highway 69 and Highway 11/7 are twinned by 2025.

Platforms for northern Ontario

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner released his party's plan for northern Ontario on Tuesday as well, with a focus on the environment, economic and the need to consult with First Nations for resource development.

Schreiner said his party would commit $1 billion for Indigenous communities to protect and conserve areas, as well as implement climate solutions.

On Monday, NDP leader Andrea Horwath released her party's plan for the region, with a strong focus on health care.

She said the NDP will hire 300 doctors for northern Ontario and also committed to bringing back a midwifery program to the region. That program was cut at Laurentian University as part of the school's restructuring.

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford visited Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins over the weekend, and promised his party would build a $1 billion road to the Ring of Fire.

Ford also made several commitments to improve highways in northern Ontario, including Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie and Highway 101 in Timmins.