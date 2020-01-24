Ontario's Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development wants to know how government can make the apprenticeship system easier.

Monte McNaughton starts a province-wide tour today in London, Ontario.

He says it's part of the ministry's efforts to address the shortage of skilled workers due to aging and retiring journeypersons.

MaNaughton wants to hear from business owners, apprentices and industry experts.

"If government is in the way and government's adding red tape to the process, then I want to get government out of the way and tell business that we'll be there to work with them," he said.

Earlier this month, his ministry launched a marketing campaign meant to attract more young people to a career in the skilled trades.

McNaughton says the government has several initiatives to address the problem but adds that more employers have to step up to the plate by bringing on more apprentices.

McNaughton's province-wide tour will be in North Bay February 3.