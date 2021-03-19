The pandemic has thrown obstacles in the way of many this year, but for Ontario anglers who love to compete in tournaments, the rise of online fishing challenges is proving to be a positive experience.

That's according to Sean Simmons, head of Angler's Atlas, an online resource centre for anglers that provides detailed maps and related local content to members.

The group organized the Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge, which got underway on the Family Day weekend and wrapped up on March 7.



"When COVID hit last year, we recognized there was a big challenge with a lot of the tournaments across the country basically getting cancelled. And we thought, why don't we we start running COVID-safe catch-photo-release tournaments," Simmons told Up North CBC host Jonathan Pinto.

Sean Simmons is the president of Angler's Atlas. (Anglers Atlas)

The group promotes catch-and-release as a conservation ethic.

"And so we started running these really cool tournaments using our mobile app called My Catch. And anglers simply take a picture of the fish on a measuring device and their app and the platform does the rest in real time."

They ran a total of 14 tournaments across the country last year.

"And this winter we stepped up with an additional twist on the tournament where towns could also compete against other towns to see who would be, in this case, the ice fishing capital of Ontario."

Before COVID, online fishing tournaments were not that common.

"You were starting to see some of them, but COVID really accelerated that process. What's unique about the platform that we've developed is it's really tightly tied with citizen science and connecting the data that we generate from anglers who are out there in the field to help inform fisheries research," Simmons said.

"So the anglers get to have fun, compete for prizes, and the research scientists can actually generate some really good data to understand the state of the fishery."

A total of 24 communities across Ontario signed up for the challenge, including 687 anglers. And a total of $8,000 in prizes were at stake.

"Anyone could fish anywhere in Ontario. We were encouraging [people to] stay safe and travel in [their] bubbles and [not to] go far from home."

The town of Wawa came out on top, followed by Moonbeam and Chapleau.

"We had a total of 134 people from Wawa sign up for the event," Simmons said.

"So I think that was one of the key reasons they did really well."

The biggest fish from the tournament overall was caught by Jacques Bernard ot Kapuskasing, with a 113 cm Northern pike.

So what happens to all the data sent in to the app?

"It's on our platform and we're very careful about what gets released and we do want to release the information from a scientific perspective and share the idea of the state of our fisheries," Simmons said.

"But we need to protect anglers' privacy, so location data is not released to the public. Secret spots stay secret. And that's something I repeat over and over because it's very important. Anglers won't want to provide information if they think their information being released to the public."

But a lot of anglers are strong conservationists too.

"They're really quite passionate about having their information feed into local science."

