Only half of the seats in the North Bay Memorial Gardens could be filled for the first Ontario Hockey League game in a year and a half.

But the lineups still snaked all the way around the arena before the puck drop Thursday night, because of the extra time needed for arena staff to check everyone's vaccination certificates.

"They're the best! They're number one!" excited North Bay Battalion fan Randall Wallace shouted through his mask while waiting in line.

"My seat's all shined up now and everything's ready."

North Bay city arena staff checked the vaccine certificates of hundreds of hockey fans on Thursday night. (Erik White/CBC)

Steve Bretherick, who recently became a Battalion fan after moving to Callander from Guelph, said most people are just thrilled to be out doing something.

"After a year and a half, two years now of not being able to get out and get around a bunch of people and have some fun, this is going to be really good," he said.

"You know if they're real fans, they're going to say 'I'm coming. I've got my vaccine, let's go!'"

North Bay hockey fans showed all different shapes and sizes of proof of vaccination from printed-off sheets to tiny laminated slips of paper. (Erik White/CBC )

North Bay arena staff actually opened the doors an hour and a half before game time in hopes of getting everyone through the vaccine checks quickly.

But people were still in line holding up their cellphones, printed-off pages and tiny vaccinated slips of paper as the red carpet was rolled out on the ice for the ceremonial face-off.

There were at least a few fans who went back out through the arena doors after some frustrated moments flipping through their phones for that proof of vaccination.

Long lines snaked around the Memorial Gardens before the first game as each fan was asked for a vaccination certificate and a photo ID. (Erik White/CBC)

Melinda Fry, the manager of events and sports for the City of North Bay, said with no way to physically distance fans in the stands, everyone has to wear a mask.

"Our event staff in yellow jackets will be walking around with signs and just asking people to please put their masks on if they're not having a drink or something to eat," she said.

Even the coaches behind the benches and the Battalion mascot, Sarge, were wearing masks during the game.

North Bay arena staff had to remind a few fans to wear a mask while watching the game they were not eating or drinking. (Erik White/CBC)

Interactions between the team and fans are not allowed under COVID-19 protocols, including the traditional lining up of kids outside the dressing room to get a high-five or fist bump from the players.

"That'll be something that will be a little tough, because I know the guys do get a little excited about seeing the kids that do want to come out and get them a fist bump, but that's one of the things we're going to have to miss this year," said Adam Dennis, North Bay Battalion general manager.

Before the game, Dennis said he was "anxious" to finally play a game after several false starts to the season since March 2020 and was looking forward to the "just the normal noises of the rink."

Even Sarge, the North Bay Battalion mascot, was wearing a mask inside the rink. (Erik White/CBC)

Team president Mike Griffin was excited about that as well, plus the sound of paying customers in the arena buying popcorn and beer and souvenirs.

He said the financial hole from losing the 2020 playoffs, plus the entire 2020-21 season, could take years to dig out of.

"Oh about eight years. It hurts. I think every team will tell you, anybody that kept their full staff on, the impact financially will not come back in the matter of a year," Griffin said.

North Bay Battalion team president Mike Griffin. (Erik White/CBC)

He was pleased to see the Ontario government allow teams to have 50 per cent capacity, which for the Battalion is 2,131. Before that with a maximum of 1,000 fans, Griffin was telling some of the 1,400 season ticket holders they couldn't come to all the games.

"We did have to tell some of them and I heard some choice words come back to us and some nasty emails. You know what, they're passionate about it, that's a good sign," Griffin said.

Battalion goaltender Joe Vrbetic said losing an entire season out of a junior hockey career of just three or four years can seriously affect your chances of going on to play professionally.

The 19-year-old was drafted by the National Hockey League's Montreal Canadiens this spring, but said he does feel a bit more pressure to stop those pucks this year.

North Bay Battalion goalie Joe Vrbetic stops a shot during the first Ontario Hockey League game of the season Thursday night. (Erik White/CBC )

"A little bit yeah, but for me, just stick to my game and I think it will work out," Vrbetic said.

"For today, just before the game, it's kind of weird thinking that this game is actually for points and actually for the season, so pretty weird to think about."

The Peterborough Petes got one past Vrbetic in the first minute of the first game of the season, but North Bay came back to win it 7-4.