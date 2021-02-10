Health care advocates in northern Ontario are urging northerners to stay in the region and avoid all unnecessary travel.

The message comes ahead of March Break, a time typically marked by family holidays to sunny destinations and family visits.

A member of the Ontario Health Coalition in Blind River says the town had managed to keep the virus at bay until very recently. Albert Dupuis says the cases that have been contracted have all been related to travel outside the region.

"As a result, the North Shore Health Network recently shut down to all visitors, that includes a long-term care facility, acting with an abundance of caution," he said.

As of yesterday, there were no cases at the long-term care home, but Dupuis says they are pleading with community members to continue to follow health measures, especially as the COVID-19 variants have emerged.

Signs are posted in downtown Sudbury reminding people to be physically distant. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Dupuis spoke at a news conference today with health coalition members from across northern Ontario, including Algoma's Marie DellaVedova, Sudbury's Dot Klein, Iroquois Falls' Ben Lefebvre, and Thunder Bay's Jules Tupker.

According to a news release on its website, the Ontario Health Coalition has "all cases of the U.K. variant for which we can find public information" and shared it during a call with Ford government.

"The spread of the variant in Ontario is happening quite quickly and there are now an initial set of large outbreaks in long-term care (Barrie), food production (North York) and an apartment building (North Bay)," the group said.

"The variant is reported to be 40 to 70 percent more infectious. In a new report published in the British Medical Association Journal, two new studies have found it may be associated with a higher death rate."

The groups says the province needs to act faster than it has.

"They cannot fail to do so again," said Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition.

"Almost 1,000 staff and residents in long-term care have died since Dec. 31 alone. Many of those deaths could have been prevented with adequate staffing, proper PPE, meaningful consequences for for-profit long-term care homes that do not follow safe infection control practices and provide resources for staffing and care."

To date, health units in northeastern Ontario are reporting at least three variants have been detected among COVID-19 cases in the region.

More stories from CBC Sudbury