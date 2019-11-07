The 35,000 square foot building on McNabb Street in Sault Ste. Marie sat empty for years until developer Jason Naccarato snapped it up for just $90,000.

"Your customer base— people looking for old prisons— is very small," says the president of Northern Advancement Capital.

The old jail now houses a photography studio, a naturopath, a French language school and Naccarato's office in the old warden's apartment.

"If I wasn't so busy, maybe I'd think about it more," he says when asked about where he now works.

Naccarato says getting a half-dozen tenants into the old office space of the jail is "low-hanging fruit" and he is now looking for creative ways to use the remaining two-thirds of the sprawling property, which is mostly the former cell blocks.

His company specializes in re-purposing old buildings with high operating and repair costs that might scare off other entrepreneurs.

"That is a challenge and why a lot of these buildings are a tough nut to crack, because of the fact that a lot of those operating expenses can be so high and can get up there pretty quickly," says Naccarato.

The former Sault Ste. Marie jail was for sale for years before Northern Advancement Capital purchased it earlier this year. (Northern Advancement Capital )

Last fall, the province said it was hoping to sell 486 empty buildings and vacant lots and raise as much as $135 million, plus save $9.6 million in annual insurance and operating costs.

But now, Infrastructure Ontario says it is looking to sell 243 properties over the next four years.

In the last year, 37 properties have been unloaded.

The only other one in the northeast is a former Ontario Provincial Police station in North Bay, that was bought by a numbered company earlier this year for $700,000.

Last fall, there were about a dozen provincial properties in the northeast that were poised to be put up for sale.

A 5.4 acre property with a former communications tower known as the Swastika Tree Nursery Tower has since been taken off the list when the government determined it was required as a "core" property.

The remaining properties are still going through "due diligence" before being put on the market.