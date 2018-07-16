It was another busy weekend for forest fire crews in the northeast.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is reporting 13 new fires as of Sunday, which they suspect were all started by lightning strikes.

Shayne McCool, the fire information officer with the northeast, said there are 55 active fires in the region, many of them along the highway 11 corridor. Twenty-four of those fires are listed as not under control.

McCool said despite the significant spike in the number of forest fires in the region this year, there is some good news.

"We don't have any reports of buildings or structures lost, in any of these situations, so we're really excited about that," he said.

He added that 209 firefighters are in the area to assist.

The outlook for Temagami, which had a mandatory evacuation order in place for one area last week, has improved considerably, McCool said. The fire does not appear to have grown.

People in the Temagami area are still being told to be prepared to leave, should the situation worsen again.