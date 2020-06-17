It's the time of year when many schools would normally have track and field meets and similar competitions — but this year has been anything but normal.

So this week, the Algoma District School Board is holding a virtual track and field meet as way to help students and their families get outside and be active

"So it's really quite simple. We have the student and staff participate in one of 10 events," said organizer Mandy Snider, a wellbeing special assignment teacher with the board.

"They can go anywhere basically to complete these events — it could be in their living room or basement or backyard or a field. Some people have gone down a country lane and they complete the event. [They then] take a picture and send in the registration. It's for people to go out and participate in sports, get moving. And at the same time be physically distant and stay safe."

No judging

Students can take part in traditional running events, like 50-, 100-, 500- and 800 metre races. Snider says some 5 km runs have been completed so far. There's also a plank event, wall squats, standing long jump and soup can throw.

"Some of my favourites have been families that have gone out. You'll see [them] ... cheering each other on," Snider said.

"We've had a mother-daughter duo that ran a 5K together, which I thought was was awesome."

Competitors are asked to send in a picture of their time or distance and are entered into a raffle to win some school board swag like T-shirts and Frisbees.

"It's more for people who just want to get out and have a goal and enjoy participating with others,' she said.

"So that's that's the goal, rather than [getting] first, second and third [place]."

'A good way to stay active'

Sault Ste. Marie Boreal French Immersion Public School Grade 6 student Kaitlin Johnson has so far entered several short- and long-distance runs, as well as the plank event.

"I thought it is a good way to stay active," Johnson said, adding that she completed the events in a physically distanced manner on a road and at a local track.

"I miss my friends doing it with me."

Johnson's commitment to staying active during the pandemic goes beyond this week's online track meet.

"I'm hoping to get back to soccer this this year. And tonight I'm going to my first cross fit class."

Snider said the track meet runs until Friday and raffle winners will be notified on the weekend.

"The point is to be physically active, to just to enjoy," she said.

"We have some wonderful weather here right now. It may not be the old track and field that we're used to, but it's reaching out and trying something new."