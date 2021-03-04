If you're a farmer in Northern Ontario, a Manitoba researcher is looking for you.

Callum Morrison, a PhD student at the University of Manitoba, is investigating the use of "cover crops."

"A cover crop, in its simplest form, is a plant that's grown to provide cover to the soil," Morrison said. "And it's typically grown at a time when there is no cash crop growing. For example, after cash crop harvest in the fall."

Some examples of cover crops are red clover, which in Ontario is often grown alongside spring wheat, oats and peas.

Radishes, Morrison said, are commonly a farmer's favourite cover crop, for their long taproot which can help alleviate compaction problems.

Now, Morrison is turning his attention to researching how this crop cover has benefited farmers.

"We also want to learn the challenges that farmers are facing," he said. "And from that, we're also wanting to figure out what would assist farmers using cover crops in the future."

Callum Morrison want to hear from all groups of people because Northern Ontario farmers have opportunities to benefit from cover crops as well. (Submitted by Callum Morrison)

Morrison said he's also interested in learning how farmers who don't typically use cover crops have fared.

"I really hope that this will be a tremendous benefit to any local farmer who's wanting to see what's going on in their local area," he said. "Maybe he wants to learn a little bit more about cover cropping, but also help guide future policy and research in cover cropping."

To that end, Morrison said he's looking for more farmers in northern Ontario to share their ideas and experiences about cover cropping. So far, he's pulled in data from 29 northern farmers, 12 who make use of cover crops.

"It's been a bit more of a challenge to hear from northern farmers," he said. "It's harder to reach them just due to the nature that is agriculture in the north."

"And I'm doing all I can to reach out to those farmers and have them included."

Farmers interested in contributing to Morrison's research can fill out an online survey here.