The head of the secondary school teacher's union for the Rainbow District School board says he's concerned about plans for online schooling next year.

Education minister Stephen Lecce recently announced that students will have the option to enrol in online classes for the next school year, even if COVID-19 closures are no longer needed.

The president of the Sudbury branch of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Eric Laberge, says the pandemic has shed light on the drawbacks of online learning.

"Students who are removed from their peers, from a three-dimensional environment where they can interact with peers, where they can socialize, there's been tremendous effects on students' mental health. Social and emotional development have suffered as well," Laberge said.

He worries the shift to more online classes may not be temporary, as it was something the Ford government wanted to do prior to the pandemic. Laberge says putting money toward online learning will take resources away from in-class learning.

"I think that to make that an option for all just reduces the capacity of the education system to deliver what it has delivered upon for decades prior to this pandemic," Laberge said.

"Offering a choice might be a good thing, but it's at the detriment of the system entirely."

He says the uncertainty around the rest of the school year is also difficult for teachers and students, as Minister Lecce has not said whether students can expect to return to class this school year.