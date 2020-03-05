Brent Battistelli, owner of Battistelli's Your Independent Grocer, says these are hectic times to be in the grocery business.

In early March, threats of a spreading pandemic prompted shoppers to empty out his stock of hand sanitizer. Soon after that, hordes swept through the store to grab the last of the toilet paper. The subject of "hoarding" became hot on social media, with people who were seen taking large quantities of essential goods being shamed online.

"The initial couple of weeks was when it was really challenging," he said. "We had so many people, so much volume trying to keep up, trying to keep things full, trying to get transports here."

In order to keep people at least two metres apart– the recommended distance to prevent spread of the virus– the store limited the number of shoppers to 40.

Hand sanitizer was quickly cleared off grocery store shelves in early March. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Despite the changes to the shopping experience, Battistelli said it's actually creating a different vibe in the store.

"It has decreased the stress levels of everyone, staff and customers," Battistelli said. "And it's a much more relaxed shopping experience."

"Staff really appreciated the distancing and the limit of customers in the store, just because it was Easter and Christmas-like sales times two, in terms of the throngs of people entering the store. So, now it's much more relaxed."

"I'm also seeing people kind of curb the hoarding aspect, the panic buying," he said. "And that's been a good thing."

Battistelli said online orders have given his business a jolt.

People can fill out a grocery list through a web app called PC Express.

And Battistelli's parent company, Loblaw's, said it's waiving pickup fees for the time being.

There is, however, such a demand for the service that time slots are booked one week in advance.

The Real Canadian Superstore provides online shopping services, but users have to book a week in advance for a pickup date. (Screenshot- realcanadiansuperstore.ca)

Battistelli said shoppers in Lively were not quick to opt in to online shopping, but soon were drawn to its convenience, especially once a confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Sudbury.

Business, he said, has doubled in the past week.

So much so that he's had to shuffle schedules, getting more staff to stock shelves at night.

It's an adjustment some of the workers are learning to make.

"It's more efficient for the staff, and we can get more done," he said. "So we're working our way through that, and letting some of the team adjust to the night shifts, because some of the girls haven't worked night shifts before."

So far, he said, the feedback from customers has been positive.

Loblaws Inc., the Weston-led company that owns Your Independent Grocer, Valu-Mart and the Real Canadian Superstore, says online business has doubled since the COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for the company said other stores are experiencing the same boom in online sales.

"This is driven in part by the encouragement to social distance, but also because we've dropped fees and prices to make sure those who need the service don't face cost barriers."

The company also said it plans to add more equipment and more staff to deal with the flow.

As for the one-week wait time to place orders, Loblaws said timing will vary depending on location.

"We are doing our best to fulfill orders as quickly as possible, and we can assure you that our colleagues are working hard to continue to serve our communities," the company said in a statement.