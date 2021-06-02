Some people hoping to book their vaccine appointment with Public Health Sudbury & Districts have met with long wait times, as large numbers of callers have bogged down the phone system.

Nastassia McNair, a program manager with PHSD, said a few things are causing the intermittent difficulties.

"We do know that on Friday, certain groups were now announced as eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine sooner than what they originally thought."

With the increased number of eligible people came an increased number of calls. "We are just asking individuals to exercise patience," McNair said. "If you can't get through now, you can call back, and there will be opportunities to call every day."

People also have the option of booking through the province's online portal, McNair said, which will indicate to visitors which clinics are open for second doses.

However, McNair said last week's deluge also extended to the web portal, crashing it in some parts of the province as people went online at the same time.

Sudbury's Chris Nash said the process of trying to book her vaccine through a pharmacy was "disjointed."

"I tried Shoppers Drug Mart," Nash said. "And what I found was that it kept bouncing me between two pages and I couldn't actually get out of that loop."

"So I called the Shoppers, and I said, 'is there any chance I could book by phone?' And she said, 'no, you have to do it online.'"

Nash explained to the employee that she was getting batted back and forth between web pages.

Chris Nash says the process for booking COVID-19 vaccines seems 'disjointed' so far. (Chris Nash/Facebook)

"She said, 'Oh, that's too bad, but you know there is also an online system for the health unit, which is separate from the pharmacies.'"

Nash said she then went online, using the province's portal. But there were plenty of others in line, and Nash eventually gave up, turning to the phone line for Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Eventually, their son, in British Columbia, got through on the phone line and booked their appointments.

Some of her friends who were also trying to book through the web told Nash that the number of people in line numbered over 1 million.

Booking through Sudbury's health unit was easy enough, as Nash said she got through in roughly a minute.

McNair said as more vaccines become available, the process will become smoother and wait times online or by phone will likely ease up.

Individuals who received their first dose through PHSD can also book their second through a local pharmacy instead of returning to the health unit.

"There are options to receive your second dose. You can contact your local pharmacy if to see if they have allocation available or appointments available," she said.

"You can contact us through the phone lines or you can go online and book through the provincial booking centre. The provincial booking centre and the phone line will book you into a mass immunization clinic with us through Public Health and then as pharmacies have opportunities available you could work with them to book your appointment."