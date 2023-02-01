Sudbury residents reflect on David Onley's legacy to improve accessibility in Ontario

Jo-Anne Thistle of Sudbury, Ont., is visually impaired.

She is grateful there have been barriers removed for those with disabilities, and headway has been made to improve accessibility.

But said more work is still needed around acceptance.

Thistle credits the late David Onley for a lot of that progress.

He was Ontario's lieutenant-governor between 2007 and 2014 — and was the first person with a physical disability to take on the role. Onley was partially paralyzed from age three and used leg braces, a cane and a motorized scooter to get around.

He died Jan. 14 at the age of 72.

Onley was a huge advocate for people with disabilities and rallied to improve accessibility across the province.

"He came a long way but there's still a long way to go," Thistle said.

Members and staff at Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin attended the Talk Tuesday program on Jan 31. The theme discussed was accessibility in Ontario. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The non-profit group Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin (ILSM) also works to improve the lives of those who have a disability. It offers programs and activities for its members who have various disabilities.

The group held its Talk Tuesday program on Jan 31. The theme was accessibility in Ontario, in honour of Onley's legacy.

"He helped revolutionize and expand the adaptability or the accessibility of people with disabilities, and the acceptance of them," Thistle said.

More work needed

Although she is grateful for improvements, Thistle feels work is still needed around acceptance. She gave an example with the local transit service. Her disability means she qualifies for handi-transit but she's often questioned about why she's using accessible supports.

"Because I don't look blind — it's a hidden disability — when I use handi-transit, they'll say 'Oh you can take the bus.'"

"I could take the bus but then I would have to cross over streets."

After reviewing the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act in 2019, Onley criticized the current and former governments for failing to follow through on a promise to make the province fully accessible by 2025.

Some members at the ILSM discussion felt achieving that fully accessible goal by 2025 was still doable, but a lot of work would need to happen before then.

"It is doable," said Bianca Forestell. She has ADHD and depression, which she calls a mental disability.

She wants to see communities assess aging infrastructure like storefronts to make improvements for accessibility.

"So you've still got front steps that are an obstacle for people who are visually impaired as well as people who are in wheelchairs, motorized scooters," Forestell said.

Kimberly Grene is a volunteer at Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin. She frequently comes across barriers to accessibility while out with her boyfriend who uses a wheelchair. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Kimberly Grene would like to see municipalities make sure sidewalks are clear of snow and ice in the winter. The ILSM volunteer is mentally challenged and has meningitis.

"Even somebody like me, I've got bad balance, but it's hard to walk a lot of the times for people in wheelchairs and people in walkers," she said.

Grene said her boyfriend is in a wheelchair and many times during the winter he is forced to drive his wheelchair on the road because the sidewalk isn't clear.

Angela Gray is the executive assistant at Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin. The group works to improve the lives of those who have a disability by offering programs and activities. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Angela Gray, the executive assistant at Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin, led the discussion at the Talk Tuesday meeting. The theme was accessibility.

She said the disabled community appreciates Onley's efforts, but there is still a lot of work to do to ensure the entire province is fully accessible.

"When we talk about people with disabilities we have to remember that our elderly fall into that category," she said.

"They use scooters, they use wheelchairs, they use walkers. They have difficulty walking and traversing on sidewalks, so we have to look at the big picture here."

Gray especially wants to see changes with businesses and employers.

She used the example of big box stores having racks tightly together so there is no space for a wheelchair or scooter to manoeuvre between.

"People with disabilities and our elderly are consumers."

"It just blows my mind when [businesses] don't recognize that," Gray said.

When it comes to employers, Gray wants to see more acceptance and accommodate workers with disabilities.

"People with disabilities are so committed; they're excellent employees. They need little to no supervision; they do what's asked," Gray said.

"Don't you want to access that?"