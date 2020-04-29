An outbreak at a third long-term care home in Sudbury has been declared.

A staff member at Extendicare York long-term care home in Sudbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

It only takes one positive result for Public Health Sudbury & Districts to declare an outbreak according to ministry guidelines.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the risk of infection in the facility remains low. It says there are no symptoms in any of the residents who came in contact with this employee.

The health unit says it continues to test staff and residents as part of previously announced surveillance testing in all long term care homes.

"Our staff are working with the facility and are actively following up with the individual to provide important public health direction, explore possible exposure settings, and identify any close contacts to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health.

There are currently outbreaks at St. Joseph's Villa and Pioneer Manor as well with a total of four residents and six staff members testing positive.

There are now 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jurisdiction of Public Health Sudbury and Districts.