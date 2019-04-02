When Tony Anselmo was five years old, his family left their home in Italy, got on a boat and travelled across the Atlantic ocean to Halifax.

From there, they took the train to his new home in Sudbury.

"I had never seen snow in my life," he recalled. "We came in the end of November."

Beyond the shock of seeing snow, Anselmo also had to learn the language as he didn't speak english when he arrived.

"It was a culture shock," he said.

He settled in and even though he says he was a "bad apple" while in school, he knew he had a passion for the arts. He graduated and went to college in Toronto before getting a job in graphic arts. He also managed to get a job managing a record store — including a mobile bus that drove around the city to sell vinyl.

One day while working, he asked what the future of the record store bus would be, when to his surprise, he was handed the keys. Anselmo ended up driving that bus back up to Sudbury.

He set up his new business in downtown Sudbury.

"It was fun," he said. "It was an experience of educating people in music which thrilled me."

Anselmo closed Records on Wheels in 2014. (Facebook)

Not long after setting up his bus in Sudbury, Anselmo decided to open a brick and mortar record store in the city.

"I am to the realization that this is Sudbury and this is northern Ontario [and] I've got to move out of the bus and into a store," he said.

In 1978, a customer caught his attention. He says Debi was a big fan of the Eagles and The Beatles.

"I had to mould her to see it my way," he said with a laugh.

They eventually married. However, 37 years into their marriage, Debi lost her battle to cancer.

"She was my soulmate," he said. "She was my best friend. It's been five years and I still miss her."

Honouring Debi

To remember her, Anselmo organizes an annual event called Blues for Debi. The proceeds go to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

"I want to give back," he said.

"There was some great acceptance from the cancer society people and help for her to get through this and I feel because of that, I want to get involved that way."

The fifth Blues for Debi concert is taking place Friday, April 5 at the Caruso Club. The concert features Maurice John Vaughn Band, Shirley Johnston, Joseph Morganfield and Freddy Dixon.