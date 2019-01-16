Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Ricus Grimbeek's first job was fixing and selling bicycles.

That when his passion for cycling began.

"Whenever I had an opportunity I would either go an ride or I'd work on bicycles," he said.

He's competed in cycling races, and even triathlons.

"I got a bit bored of just doing cycling so I decided to do a couple other things," Grimbeek said.

Grimbeek admits he has crashed numerous times and has the scars to prove it. Those collisions haven't deterred him from cycling.

"I just love that it allows me to get outside, observe nature, totally differently."

But it was rugby that actually helped direct Grimbeek's career path.

He had been offered a bursary to play rugby at a university in South Africa. But the school would only take him if he changed his major from mechanical engineering to mining.

Moving up

"I started right at the bottom," Grimbeek says recalling his early career days.

"I started off as a miner underground, working underground in coal mines in South Africa."

But Grimbeek worked his way up to supervision, then he returned to university to study rock engineering and ventilation.

He's says he has worked in gold, platinum and diamond mines, as well as refineries, and smelters.

"I love the people in mining. I love the communities. I love the potential that we have in mining still."

Now Grimbeek is approaching his one year anniversary as chief operation officer for Vale's North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries. He chose to be based in Sudbury.

"We've got so much here compared to any other parts in the world where mining is done."

And cycling is still a part of his life.

"As you get older, you realize that it's better on the body than running," he said.