Perry Dellelce still remembers the day his mother looked at him and told him he was going to be a lawyer.

They were watching the television show The Bold Ones, which had a story line that featured a lawyer.

Now, he's founder and managing partner of Wildeboer Dellelce law firm in Toronto. The Sudbury-born man is not only successful in the world of law but also for his efforts in giving back.

He says he decided to start his own company after not being hired on permanently to a job at a large firm right out of school. With an interest in the stock market and business sector, he decided to work to get his own firm up and running.

"We've always held ourselves out as the law firm to the entrepreneur," he said.

"We were taking chances on companies long before Silicon Valley made it popular to take equity for fees. We were doing that with bricks and mortar companies as well as technology companies right from the very beginning."

But Dellelce has never forgotten his Sudbury roots. Throughout the years, he's given back not only to groups in Sudbury but to hospitals and the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

"I remember going door-to-door with my mom soliciting money for the Canadian Cancer Society. I remember my father selling raffle tickets for my high school at St. Charles College," he said.

'Interesting dynamic'

"When you grow up in that atmosphere and in that environment, it only tends to make you want to do more."

About 10 years ago, Dellelce met an event planner at a hospital in Toronto who was originally from Sudbury. They decided to start an event called Toronto Celebrates Sudbury. The now annual event raises money in Toronto for Sudbury-based charities.

Each year, between $40,000 and $50,000 is raised. This year, proceeds from the event which will be held on Thursday will go to the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival and the Maison McCulloch Hospice.

"You have to live a life of community service and it all benefits whether it's personal or professionally," he said.

"It all kind of comes together and it's a very interesting dynamic if you live it."